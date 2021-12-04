When is the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony, who will win, how to watch

The award the defines its sport more than any other will be handed out for the 87th time at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony, presented by The Heisman Trust.

The four finalists for the award will be announced on Monday, Dec. 6, and then invited to New York City for a ceremony which will be in-person in New York City after last year’s virtual presentation.

Ballots are due from 870 voters, as well as all 57 previous winners that are still living. Points are given based on the three players selected on each ballot, with five points for first, three points for second, and one point for third. Voters have until Monday, December 6th at 5 p.m. to cast their ballot, which is done via secure website.

Right now it’s expected to be all quarterbacks in New York City, with quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama considered the favorite. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, and Kenny Pickett of Pitt all trailing behind.

The 2021 Heisman Ceremony will take place on December 11th at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can also watch the presentation on WatchESPN.com, or the ESPN app for your phone or tablet.