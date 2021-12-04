Haney vs Diaz: Live streaming, results, start time, how to watch, running order

It’s fight night in Las Vegas! The MGM Grand Garden Arena is hosting a lightweight championship bout that could set up an eventual unification bout for the division. WBC champ Devin Haney will put his title and undefeated record on the line when he faces Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.

Haney will look to continue his rise in the lightweight ranks. A win sets him up for a potential unification bout with new lightweight champ George Kambosos, Jr. Gervonta Davis is in the conversation as well, but Kambosos holds three of the major belts and Haney holds the fourth.

We’ll be providing results for the full card throughout the evening. The main card also features Jessica McCaskill putting her undisputed welterweight title on the line against Kandi Wyatt. McCaskill was going to fight Argentinian Victoria Bustos, but COVID-19 travel issues resulted in Wyatt replacing Bustos.

We’ll update with results as they come in for the DAZN card.

Prelims (DAZN, 4:30 pm ET)

Austin Williams (8-0, 6 KO) vs Quatavious Cash (14-2, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Alexis Espino (9-0, 6 KO) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-5-1, 10 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

Amari Jones (4-0, 4 KO) vs Timothy Lee (5-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Ricardo Sandoval (19-1, 14 KO) vs Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)