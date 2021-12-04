Jalen Hurts OUT for Week 13 vs. Jets, Gardner Minshew to start

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s Week 13 contest against the New York Jets, according to Derrick Gunn. The Eagles will start Gardner Minshew in this contest, according to Gunn.

Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision . — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021

The Eagles are coming off a tough 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12, but remain in contention for the NFC East division title with the Cowboys have some struggles lately. Dallas won Thursday against the Saints, so Minshew needs to lead the Eagles to a win to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Hurts has been stellar this season with 21 total touchdowns, but has also thrown eight interceptions. Three of those came in last week’s loss to the Giants. The quarterback was trending towards being out Sunday, but the Eagles maintained he would be a “game-time decision” at the end of the week.

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites against the Jets according to DraftKings Sportsbook.