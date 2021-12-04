College Football Playoff projections: How the Top 4 looks after Alabama crushed Georgia

As the last day of the season is filled with the usual chaos, championship weekend leaves the College Football Playoff Selection Committee with some decisions to make ahead of selecting the four teams that will play in the semifinals. Here’s where things stands as of right now.

No. 1 Alabama. If you beat the No. 1 team in the country on a their other home field this badly, you have the best win of the season of any team. The Tide needed four overtimes to beat a 6-6 Auburn last week, and then they came back and pulled a 6.5-point upset over their de facto rival. They deserve this spot.

No. 2 Michigan: If they beat Iowa by the spread-projected 10.5 points or so, they’ll be worthy of this spot. Beating Ohio State last week by 15 points was probably the best win of the season until what Bama did today.

No. 3 Georgia: I’d place them No. 4 in terms of actual value, but I sincerely doubt the CFP Committee is going to give us a rematch in the Cotton or Orange Bowl. The justifications from chairman Gary Barta have been, ahem, a stretch at times. They’ll put themselves into knots to delay Bama-UGA II as long as possible.

No. 4 Cincinnati: UC did all they needed to do. A 35-20 win over a quality Houston team makes then 13-0, and the beat the team they needed to in the regular season in No. 6 Notre Dame. If they don’t get in, I hope the attorneys are in touch immediately.