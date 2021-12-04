Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to contract extension

Lane Kiffin has agreed to a contract extension with the Mississippi Rebels to stay in Oxford. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

“We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights,” Carter said. “With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established.”

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

It’s never been a better time to be an FBS football coach with a track record of winning, as the dollars being shelled out by schools such as USC for Lincoln Riley and LSU for Brian Kelly have shattered previous marks. With several great jobs still available such as Oklahoma and Miami, a coach that guided Ole Miss to a 10-win regular season for the first time in (checks notes) ever had plenty of leverage.

You can bet a good chunk of the vaunted SEC television contract will end up in the pocket of the Lane Train, who has done nothing but win since his time in the Nick Saban Home For Wayward Football Coaches. He picked up two Conference USA championships with the Florida Atlantic Owls in three seasons, and now has guided Ole Miss to two-straight seasons that broke expectations.