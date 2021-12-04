What time is CFP rankings show on Sunday, December 5?

The day is here, as on Sunday the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce who will play for the national championship. They’ll also set the matchups for all the other New Year’s Six bowls, and release their final Top 25 ranking of the season.

The final CFP rankings and matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 5th at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

Right now it looks like Alabama will be the No. 1 seed, Michigan will be No. 2, and then either Alabama or Cincinnati will take the third spot, with the other team falling to fourth. The top four teams are pretty clear, and if it’s not them we’ve got a serious problem.

We also know some of the other New Year’s Six bowl destinations. Utah as the Pac-12 champions will play in the Rose Bowl, and they’ll likely face Ohio State who will be the best Big 12 team that’s not going to the CFP. Baylor as the Big 12 winner is off to the Sugar Bowl, a Sugar Bowl,nd look for Ole Miss to likely end up as their opponent in New Orleans.