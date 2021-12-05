Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had one of his best performances last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Fournette will look carry that success into Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

The veteran running back had his best game this season, recording 100 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. He also added seven receptions (eight targets) for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ 38-31 win.

Heading into this season, Fournette was not looked at as an RB1 in fantasy football, but he had an RB1 type day last week with 37.10 fantasy points. It was the fifth time this season that the former first-round pick scored double-digit fantasy points. Fournette will now get ready to play the Falcons on Sunday, who have allowed 124.9 rushing yards per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for an RB2 to start in Week 13, then Fournette should be at the top of your list.