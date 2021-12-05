Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons welcome the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an effort to get up to .500 on the season.

Fantasy managers everywhere are curious as to what they should do with Matt Ryan. The Falcons QB has had some good games here and there this season, but should you trust him going up against a stout defense this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan is averaging just under 240 yards per game through the air, but in his one game earlier this season against Tampa, he tossed for 300 yards, two scores but he did throw three interceptions as well in the loss.

The Bucs defense is ranking in the middle of the road in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. They’ve given up an average of nearly 18 points per game to the signal-caller. Still, in recent weeks Ryan has been underwhelming, throwing for under 200 yards in four of his last five games and tossing just four touchdowns to seven picks in that span.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ryan is struggling recently and has thrown nearly twice as many picks as he has touchdowns in the last five weeks.

Sit him.