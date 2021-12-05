Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons recorded their fifth win of the season with a 21-14 final score against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. They improve to 5-6 on the season, and currently sit in second place in the NFC South. The NFC South’s first place team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a record of 8-3, will be Atlanta’s Week 13 opponent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts has had a string of quieter games recently, only hitting double-digit PPR fantasy points once in his last five outings. This game was no exception as he caught just two of his six targets for 26 yards. He’s seen at least five targets in 10 of his 11 games this season but has only caught three or less in four of his last five. The Falcons’ passing attack has been struggling across the board recently, with Russell Gage being the only player to score a touchdown off a pass against the Jags. RB Cordarrelle Patterson ran the other two in on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pitts is still viewed as a top-10 tight end in this league and we know his bounce back is coming any week now. The last time Atlanta played the Bucs, he caught five of six targets for a total of 73 yards, and he’ll look to get back to that form this weekend at home. Pitts should still be worth a start for anyone that has him rostered.