Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. They improve to 5-6 on the season and sit in second place in the NFC South, just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll take on the Bucs in Week 13 at home in hopes of gaining some more ground on their divisional rivals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson ran the ball 16 times for 108 yards and an impressive two touchdowns in the win over the Jags. He also caught two of his three targets for another 27 yards, totaling 135 on the day in a strong performance for the Atlanta running back. He outperformed fellow RB Mike Davis, who only ran for 16 yards and caught three passes for another 25. It’s a strong return for Patterson after missing Week 11 with an ankle injury, delighting fantasy managers especially in PPR leagues with 27.5 fantasy points. It’s his second-highest fantasy output of the season, topping out at 34.6 in Week 4 when he caught five passes for three touchdowns against Washington.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cordarrelle Patterson remains one of the top running backs in the league and is easily the top offensive option from the Falcons. He’s a must-start in any league for fantasy managers who have him rostered.