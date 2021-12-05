Mike Davis start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons logged their fifth win of the season with a 21-14 final score over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. They improve to 5-6 on the season but still sit in second place in the NFC South behind their Week 13 opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Mike Davis ran the ball five times for 16 yards and caught three of his four targets for another 25 yards, totaling 41 yards in the contest. He didn’t find the end zone. It was somewhat underwhelming for Davis, who finished second in carries but third in rushing yards to the other running backs as Wayne Gallman ran four times for 19 yards. Cordarrelle Patterson saw the majority of the action on the ground, with 16 carries, 108 yards, and two touchdowns in the win. Davis has been averaging a lowly 3.2 yards per carry this season, and that’s exactly what he averaged against the Jaguars.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis is splitting the leftover action with fellow running back Wayne Gallman while Cordarrelle Patterson is by far seeing the most touches on the ground. Davis doesn’t see enough action to warrant a start in fantasy leagues, so he belongs on your bench if you’re a fantasy manager who has him rostered.