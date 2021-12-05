Russell Gage start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 12. They improve to 5-6 on the season and sit in second place, just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just happen to be Atlanta’s next opponent. The Falcons will face Tom Brady and the Bucs at home in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Russell Gage caught six of his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jaguars. He’s seen at least seven targets come his way in three of his last four games, and has been averaging 10 yards per reception through seven outings this season. Gage led the team in catches and receiving yards, as the next closest came from Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts with two receptions each. Gage scored Atlanta’s third and final touchdown in the third quarter off of a 12-yard pass from Matt Ryan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Gage is seeing the majority of passing action with Calvin Ridley (personal) sidelined, he’s not always putting up the biggest fantasy numbers. He brought in a season-high 18.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues with Week 12’s performance, and as long as Ridley remains out, he should be worth a look to start as a flex play in Week 13.