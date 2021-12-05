Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons recorded a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, effectively putting an end to their short two-game losing streak. The Falcons took a 21-3 lead in the third quarter thanks to a Russell Gage touchdown, but the Jags attempted to mount a comeback with a Tavon Austin touchdown late in the third quarter and a two-point conversion. They were only able to find a field goal in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons came out on top, improving to 5-6 on the season. They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheaus was virtually a non-factor in the Week 12 contest, catching one of his two targets for just five yards. He falls down on the depth chart behind other receivers like Russell Gage, Mike Davis, and Tajae Sharpe. Zaccheaus’ biggest performance came in their 27-25 win over the Saints in Week 9, when he caught three-of-three for 58 yards and went in for two touchdowns. Since then, he hasn’t been much to speak of especially from a fantasy perspective, failing to crack six fantasy points in any game since then.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Zaccheaus likely won’t see enough action again to move the fantasy needle, so he should stay on the bench if you’re a fantasy manager who has him rostered. Russell Gage is clearly Matt Ryan’s go-to receiver and will see the bulk of the action in the air.