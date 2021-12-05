Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the standout stars in the Bucs’ 38-31 win last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Gronkowski and Tampa Bay will now get ready to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

Gronkowski shined in last Sunday’s win with seven receptions (10 targets) for 123 yards. The Colts did not have an answer for the veteran tight end, who was coming off a solid Week 11 performance against the New York Giants. In that contest, Gronk had six receptions (eight targets) for 71 yards.

Since returning from his latest injury in Week 11, the 32-year-old tight end is averaging 9.7 fantasy points per game. We should expect Gronkowski to have another good game with the Falcons on deck. In the Buccaneers’ Week 2 win over Atlanta, he had four receptions (five targets) for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until Antonio Brown returns to the starting lineup, Gronkowski should receive a ton of targets and is an obvious must-start.