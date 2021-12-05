Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were held without a touchdown in last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Both wide receivers will look to bounce back on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin had a quiet game last week against the Colts, where he had four receptions (five targets) for 25 yards (0.70 fantasy points). Before Week 12, the former Penn State wideout scored a touchdown in three out of his last four games. In Week 11 against the New York Giants, he had six receptions (six targets) for 65 yards.

The 25-year-old receiver will now get ready to play the Falcons on Sunday, who have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. In their first meeting in Week 2, Godwin had four receptions (five targets) for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Godwin is a must-start at the WR2 spot as he has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Falcons.