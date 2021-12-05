Mike Evans start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting wide receiver Mike Evans had a quiet performance last week against the Colts. Evans will look to make some noise and score a touchdown on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

The 28-year-old wide receiver did not score a touchdown for the first time since Week 6, after scoring a touchdown in the Bucs’ previous four games. Evans had three receptions (five targets) for 16 yards and scored a season-low 1.60 fantasy points.

The veteran wideout had 16 receptions (28 targets) for 259 yards and six touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ previous four games. He also recorded 15.7 fantasy points per game over that time. Evans had a strong performance in Week 2 against the Falcons, where he recorded five receptions (nine targets) for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

After a rough Week 12, Evans should be able to bounce back against an Atlanta defense is allowing 15 touchdowns this season to wide receivers and 24.3 fantasy points.