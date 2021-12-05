 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tom Brady ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

By DKNation Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out the mike in the second half against the Indianapolis Coltsat Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a solid performance last week against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Brady will look to do some damage on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

For only the second time this season, Brady only threw one touchdown in a regular season game. However, he also completed at least 70 percent of his passes for the fourth time this season. The veteran quarterback scored 11.24 fantasy points in the Bucs’ hard-fought road win over the Colts.

Brady has been plagued by turnovers recently, throwing an interception in four consecutive games. The 44-year-old quarterback will try to put on a show against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. In their first matchup in Week 2, Brady completed 24-of-36 passes for 276 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The All-Pro quarterback also scored 29.64 fantasy points in the blowout win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite throwing at least one interception in four consecutive games, Brady is still a must-start QB1 heading into Week 13.

