Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears Sunday. Tight end Zach Ertz has put up decent numbers this season. After asking for a trade during the summer, Ertz started the season in Philadelphia. After six games, he was traded to Arizona.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

This season, Ertz has 40 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Since he was traded to the Cardinals, his numbers have improved a ton. While he's the number one tight end in Arizona, Dallas Goedert took some targets from him.

The Chicago Bears passing defense ranks 215.8 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Tight ends have had a ton of success against the Bears this season, the past few weeks especially. With Kyler Murray back, I expect Ertz to have a ton of success on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Ertz should start.