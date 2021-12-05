David Montgomery start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Running back David Montgomery was one of the top fantasy backs before suffering a knee injury during Week 4. Since returning from injury, Montgomery hasn't had much success.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

This season, Montgomery has 113 rushes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns he scored were in the first four weeks of the season. His numbers this week could depend on who plays quarterback as well. Right now, it’s unknown who will start at quarterback this week. If Andy Dalton plays, I would expect Montgomery's numbers to be a bit better.

The Arizona Cardinals allow 113.8 yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. While Montgomery is one of the best players on this Bears offense, I would expect Arizona to do everything they can to eliminate him from making a difference.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Montgomery should sit.