Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Let’s just go ahead and make this about Jared Cook. Donald Parham Jr. is going to randomly find the endzone from time to time for the Los Angeles Chargers, I mean the dude is 6 ft. 12. But, he isn’t going to have any kind of weekly fantasy value that you can count on. Not a bad DFS play, but for fantasy? Forget about it.

Speaking of random touchdowns, in Week 12 Cook found the endzone for his third score of the season. He caught two of his five targets for 25 yards and the touchdown. Cook has at least four targets in four of his last five games. Unfortunately, he hasn’t consistently been able to do anything with those targets. This week, he takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr.

The Bengals defense is giving up average fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Parham is already not worth a start and with the average matchup and the inconsistency, I don’t think you should put much faith in Cook this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT both Cook and Parham.