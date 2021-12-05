CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Two games that C.J. Uzomah had the best matchup on the team, he went absolutely off. In Week 4 and Week 7, Uzomah had at least 22 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. In all nine of his other games though, Uzomah has had nine points or fewer.

This week, Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Their defense is tough to beat, but one of the places they are vulnerable is tight end. They are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Whether or not to start Uzomah this week is one of the tougher start/sits this week. On the one hand, we know that he can perform well when he is the best option for the offense. On the other, he really hasn’t done anything outside of his two big weeks. With fantasy football playoffs on the horizon, I don’t think you can hope for a positive outcome here. The risky outweighs the potential reward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Uzomah.