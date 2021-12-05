AJ Green start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears Sunday. Wide receiver AJ Green got off to a great start this season. However, the past few weeks he hasn’t put up the best numbers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

With his starting quarterback and number one receiver out with injury, it makes sense that Green’s numbers have gone down a bit over the past few weeks. On the season, Green has 34 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns. While he’s not what he used to be, Green is having a good season and playing a big role on one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears passing defense ranks 215.8 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Getting DeAndre Hopkins back could be major for Green’s numbers. More focus will be on stopping Hopkins and that could open the field for Green to make some plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I wouldn’t start Green on season-long fantasy, I think he is a good value option for DFS. He could help you save some money for other spots on the roster.