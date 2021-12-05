Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals took a week off for their bye, but they ended the previous game on a high note with a 23-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 11. They boast a league-best 9-2 record as they sit in first place in the NFC West. They’ll look for that 10th win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore saw his best performance in weeks as he had a season-high 11 targets, reeling every single one of them in for 51 yards. It was a delight for fantasy managers in PPR leagues of course, as he still racked up 16.1 fantasy points without adding any touchdowns in the mix. He led the team in receptions but was outdone in yardage by Zach Ertz (88) and A.J. Green (78). The rookie has only found the end zone once all year, back in Week 2 against the Vikings, but with the impending return of QB Kyler Murray (ankle) he may see some more opportunities after his solid performance in Week 11.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore could be a decent flex play but hasn’t proven that he has a high enough ceiling to warrant a solid fantasy start this season. The Cardinals’ receiving corps is somewhat crowded as it is, and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) could also be making his return to the field which would certainly cut into Moore’s target share.