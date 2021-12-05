Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals took their bye in Week 12, but they’re sitting at 9-2 in first place in the NFC West after a 23-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 11. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as they look to improve to 10-2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk had a quiet game in Seattle, catching just 2-for-5 for 25 yards on the day. It wasn’t enough to move the fantasy needle at all as he brought in a near-season-low 4.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. The Cardinals are one more week closer to getting QB Kyler Murray (ankle) back in the lineup as well as WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), and Arizona’s offense is that much closer to getting back to normal. Of course, once Hopkins makes his return, Kirk’s workload will likely take a slight hit but he’s done well in the meantime.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk can generally be good for double-digit PPR points, and with a favorable matchup against the Bears in Week 13 he could be worth a start at flex if you’re looking for Arizona offensive players. He saw eight targets in Week 10 which dropped to five in Week 11, but depending on if Hopkins and/or Murray are back for this week’s game, he could see an increase in targets.