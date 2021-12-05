DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears Sunday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was having a typical season for himself before suffering a hamstring injury in the game against the Packers just like Kyler Murray. He’s likely to play barring a setback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

In eight games, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging almost 14 yards per reception which ranks 31st in the NFL. Throughout his career, Hopkins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL. He put up stellar numbers in Houston before being traded from the Texans, which could go down as the worst trade of all time by the end of his career.

The Chicago Bears passing defense ranks 215.8 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Hopkins could be lined up in front of rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson this weekend. Although Johnson has been good this season, I don't see him shutting down Hopkins. While he may not have a ton of yards, if Hopkins plays, I think we will see him get in the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hopkins should start.