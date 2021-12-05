James Conner start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals won their Week 11 contest with the Seattle Seahawks and then enjoyed a bye in Week 12. The Cards are 9-2, sitting in first place in the NFC West after that win over the Seahawks and will take on the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

James Conner put in a solid performance in Seattle, running 21 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five of his six targets for another 37 yards. Conner now has 13 touchdowns on the season, with eight of those coming in just his last five games. He racked up 20.9 PPR fantasy points in the win, giving fantasy managers plenty to be excited about. Fellow running back Chase Edmonds has been sidelined with an ankle injury, missing two games so far and isn’t set to be back until at Week 14 at the earliest. Conner has been enjoying the heavier workload, although he brought plenty of value to the team even when Edmonds was healthy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Edmonds still out in Week 13 and a favorable matchup against the Bears, James Conner is a must start in any fantasy league this week.