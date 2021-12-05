Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears Sunday. Quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

In eight games this season, Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 63.5 which ranks 5th in the NFL. While he was the best fantasy quarterback at one point last season, Murray fell off a bit towards the end. However, heading into this season, he was still being viewed at as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks. Prior to his injury, he was performing extremely well.

The Chicago Bears passing defense ranks 215.8 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Given what Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley did with his feet against the Bear, I would say Murray could have a big game running the ball. However, I don't think he will be 100% in his first game back, so I would expect him to sit back and throw more. Given that, I still don't think the Bears will be able to stop Murray and this Cardinals offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Murray should start.