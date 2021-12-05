Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will start Andy Dalton at QB again in Week 13 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Last week on Thanksgiving, the Bears won with Dalton under center. Justin Fields is considered doubtful but may will not play. We look at Dalton’s outlook for this week in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Andy Dalton

There’s really no reason to start Dalton in any standard fantasy football league. Unless, you’re in a 20-team league and there’s no one else available, still, no need to play Dalton. Even if he were the last QB on Earth and you were the last fantasy football manager on Earth, you still wouldn’t play Dalton. This is a pretty big downgrade for the Bears’ pass catchers as well if you’re stuck with them, too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit.