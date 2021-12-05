Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has take a massive step forward in his sophomore season. As of the past few weeks, he’s been one of the best fantasy receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

This season, Mooney has 46 receptions for 694 yards and three touchdowns. In the past two games, he has 10 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown. For as long as Robinson is out, I would expect Mooney to put up big numbers.

The Arizona Cardinals allow 255.9 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. I think Dalton will target Mooney a ton as he has done over the past few weeks. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Mooney have 100+ receiving yards again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mooney should start.