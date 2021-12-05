 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darnell Mooney ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

By BenHall1
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) cannot make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) in the second quarter at Ford Field. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has take a massive step forward in his sophomore season. As of the past few weeks, he’s been one of the best fantasy receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

This season, Mooney has 46 receptions for 694 yards and three touchdowns. In the past two games, he has 10 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown. For as long as Robinson is out, I would expect Mooney to put up big numbers.

The Arizona Cardinals allow 255.9 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. I think Dalton will target Mooney a ton as he has done over the past few weeks. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Mooney have 100+ receiving yards again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mooney should start.

