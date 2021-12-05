Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Tight end Cole Kmet has had a relatively quiet season so far. Coming into this season, he was expected to take a step forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Although Kmet has had a quiet season, he is second on the Bears in receiving with 37 receptions for 361 yards. That shows how much the Bears have struggled to throw the ball. He’s coming off an eight-reception, 65 yard game on Thanksgiving.

The Arizona Cardinals allow 113.8 yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. The Cardinals have done a relatively good job limiting tight ends lately. If Dalton plays, I would expect him to get the ball a good amount.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I would sit him in season-long fantasy, he could be a good value play in DFS. I would expect him to be extremely cheap.