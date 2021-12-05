Mike Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

I don’t know if anyone in all of fantasy football has had a more different in halves of their season. Mike Williams started the season on fire through the first five weeks of the season. Unfortunately, after Week 6, Williams has more than 6.8 fantasy points just once over six games.

While Williams has fallen off the wagon, teammates Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen have both seen their fantasy performances rise and be more consistent. From the way the Los Angeles Chargers have been playing, it seems like Williams may just be a role player for the rest of the season. In Week 13, Williams takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Credit where credit is due, the Bengals defense is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is going to be a tough matchup and Williams hasn’t been involved like he was to start the year. He is too risky of a play this week,

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Williams.