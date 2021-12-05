Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Allen has resumed his place as a PPR god with five straight games of at least six receptions. Not targets, receptions. Allen’s usage in this offense is unparalleled and he has been delivering for fantasy managers. He has at least 12 fantasy points in each of his last five games going back to Week 8.

The Los Angeles Chargers have unlocked Allen yet again. In Week 12, Allen had seven receptions on 10 targets for 85 yards. Over his five-game tear, he has at least 77 yards receiving. Allen takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

The Bengals defense deserves some credit as they have stepped up this season. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the tough matchup though, Allen has so much volume here that he is going to get his targets and receptions and will retain his fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Allen.