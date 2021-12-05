Austin Ekeler start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Austin Ekeler has been one of the top running backs for fantasy football this season. He has been able to combine success in both the ground game and through the air. He isn’t really fighting for touches or carries and the volume he sees in the offense gives him tremendous upside for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his Week 12 game, Ekeler had a human performance of 12 carries for 31 yards on the ground and he caught six of his eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. He has had at least 11.9 fantasy points in three of his last five games. In Week 11, he had 35.5 fantasy points so he has been on quite the run recently. In Week 12, he takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

The Bengals defense is giving up average numbers to opposing running backs. Even though the matchup isn’t super favorable, Ekeler’s usage in both facets of the Chargers offense makes him worthy of a start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ekeler.