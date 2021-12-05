Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Justin Herbert has three games this season with more than 30 fantasy points. He may not be on the same pace as he was during his rookie year for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has still been performing well. He’s at his best when he is able to be a dominant passer as well as being able to extend plays on the ground and fight for extra yardage.

In Week 12, Herbert threw for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had four rushing attempts for 36 yards for a total of 21.7 fantasy points. This week he takes on the Cincinnati Bengals defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

On the season, the Bengals are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In their last three games, they haven’t given up more than 16.7 points to a QB so it won’t be a great matchup for Herbert, but he plays well enough that he should be considered for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Herbert.