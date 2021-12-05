Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The hype for Joe Burrow was real this season as he recovered from an injury-shortened rookie season. While he has played well, he runs into a tough matchup this week. He has had fewer than 20 points in three straight games. He developed an early rapport with receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but that hasn’t been as plentiful for either player recently.

The Cincinnati Bengals offense went more run-heavy in Week 12 with running back Joe Mixon having one of his best performances of the season. This week, Burrow will have his hands full with the Los Angeles Chargers defense. On the flip side, the Chargers usually rely on the big splash plays to score, the Bengals are going to need to control the clock to succeed in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

While the Chargers' defense has been more porous recently, they are still giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the tough matchup and the likely run-heavy game plan, see if you have a better option than Burrow.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Burrow this week.