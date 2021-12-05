Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been my biggest miss of the season. I looked at the stats and thought that he and Burrow would be on the same page more often this season. he has played in all 11 games, and he only has four double-digit outings.

In Week 12, a game in which the Bengals won by 31 points, Boyd was targeted twice and caught both of them for only 13 yards. Boyd only has two touchdowns on the year and has only topped 50 yards receiving in just three games. This week, Boyd takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Unfortunately, this week isn’t going to be much better for Boyd as the Chargers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With how poorly he has been used in the offense and his lack of success, I don’t think he will be worth a lineup spot this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Boyd.