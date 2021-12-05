Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tee Higgins has had a rollercoaster of a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been their second-best receiving threat behind rookie Ja’Marr Chase. He has played in nine games this season and he has four games with fewer than 10 points and five games with more.

Most recently in Week 12, Higgins caught six of his eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown since Week 2 which has been an issue with his fantasy output. Higgins has shown that he can go off at any time, but he also has shown that you shouldn’t trust him as more than a WR2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins will have to deal with the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 12. They are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Higgins has a tough matchup here and has been inconsistent. It caps his upside this week, but I think you can still sneak him into your lineup with how many teams are on bye.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Flex Higgins this week.