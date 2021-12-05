Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Ja’Marr Chase may be the one Cincinnati Bengals player that didn’t need the bye week when it came around. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Chase was the overall WR3 in half-PPR scoring.

Over the last four weeks, Chase has played in three games and had their bye week and Chase ranks as the overall WR42. In Week 12, Chase was targeted three times and brought in all three for 39 total yards. It isn’t going to get much easier in Week 13 facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

The Chargers defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Chase has to be hoping to bounce back this week, but it is going to be tough sledding. I think that Chase will get back to a higher volume share, but I don’t know that he is going to be a high WR1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Chase this week.