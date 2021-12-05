Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to get back on a winning path, after falling to the San Francisco 49ers 34-26. Kirk Cousins is averaging a career-best 19.8 fantasy points per contest as we dive into Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

It’s not entirely certain what was going through Cousins’ mind when he tried to take a snap under his right guard instead of his center on a crucial fourth-and-goal play. He also tossed a bad interception in the second quarter that gave the 49ers great field position to score on the following play. Despite those head-scratching gaffes, Cousins followed through on 20 completions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cousins has passed for 3,013 yards (seventh in the NFL) and 23 touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) in his 10th campaign. With the easiest matchup of the weekend, Cousins is a must-start at Detroit.