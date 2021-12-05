Jared Goff start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The opportunity has been there for the Detroit Lions to tally their first win of the 2021-22 campaign, but their conservative air attack has been their downfall in recent games. Jared Goff needs step outside of his comfort zone to have a chance against the Minnesota Vikings’ 20th-ranked pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff had Detroit fired up on Thanksgiving Day. He wasted no time locking in with Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown at the 9:26 mark in the first quarter, but it seemed like he took his foot off the pedal for the next two quarters. This approach did, in fact, result in his best passer rating of the season (121.83) — hitting his receivers on 21-of-25 attempts.

While every team yearns for an accurate gunslinger, the Lions are a special case. Goff hasn’t thrown for 200 yards since Week 8, and has just two scores in that time period. This team has to start taking some chances if they’re ever going to put an end to their misery this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Vikings are typically a great team to throw the football against, but Goff hasn’t produced enough to trust for fantasy purposes. Bench him.