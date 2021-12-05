Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Amon-Ra St. Brown has already made a big impact for the Detroit Lions during his rookie season out of USC.

St. Brown and Detroit welcome in the Minnesota Vikings this week, which provides an interesting matchup. It’s one of the first teams St. Brown will see twice in a season and Minnesota has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. So should fantasy managers take a chance and put the rookie in their lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

In his first game against the Vikings this season, a game that ended on a last-second field goal, St. Brown got seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards. That’s his career-high mark for catches and just five yards off of his career-high in yardage. He has 352 overall yards on the season but hasn’t hit paydirt yet. Though that could change this week because of the weak Vikings pass defense.

Minnesota’s pass defense ranks second-worst in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. They give up an average of 42 fantasy points per game to the opposition’s WR corps and have allowed a total of over 2,000 yards and 14 scores already.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

St. Brown has his QB back healthy and has already seen this suspect Vikings defense once in his short career. He’s not a sure thing in a standard league, but he should produce in a PPR league at a minimum.

Still, it's worth the slight risk to start him even in standard leagues. Start him.