Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will have another opportunity to win their first game of the season in a Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. With D’ Andre Swift sidelined, Jamaal Williams will be the next man up to fulfill the backfield duties.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is coming off his best outing since Week 3. The Lions gave him 20 total touches on Thanksgiving Day, and he racked up 73 yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears. He gets a Vikings defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (134.4) this year.

The fifth-year veteran should have a heavy workload on Sunday, though the game script will be a major factor in just how much he produces from a fantasy football standpoint. He’s averaged 8.0 fantasy points in the five games this year that he received double-digit carries. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers, so they will have no love lost for the winless Lions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting Williams is the smart play this week.