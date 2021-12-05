Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds started this season with the Tennessee TItans before being released and claimed by the Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds is coming off a big game on Thanksgiving against the Bears. He had three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. The reason why he’s a good fit in Detroit is that this isn't his first time playing with Jared Goff. When Reynolds had his successes in Los Angeles, Goff was his quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings defense allows 248.5 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. While nobody else has really stepped up, I would expect Goff to continue targeting Reynolds. While Goff has had some struggles, maybe Reynolds is the receiver he needed to start finding some success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Reynolds should sit. However, in DFS, Reynolds is a great play given his value and cost. This could give you much more money to spend at another position.