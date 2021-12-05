 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Josh Reynolds ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

By BenHall1
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns (25) at Ford Field. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds started this season with the Tennessee TItans before being released and claimed by the Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds is coming off a big game on Thanksgiving against the Bears. He had three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. The reason why he’s a good fit in Detroit is that this isn't his first time playing with Jared Goff. When Reynolds had his successes in Los Angeles, Goff was his quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings defense allows 248.5 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. While nobody else has really stepped up, I would expect Goff to continue targeting Reynolds. While Goff has had some struggles, maybe Reynolds is the receiver he needed to start finding some success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Reynolds should sit. However, in DFS, Reynolds is a great play given his value and cost. This could give you much more money to spend at another position.

