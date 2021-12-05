Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back after their 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Tyler Conklin remains the No. 4 option in the Vikings’ 10th-ranked offense for pass attempts as we head into Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

The Detroit Lions have actually been decent against opposing tight ends this season, allowing just 7.2 fantasy points per game. Conklin catches nearly everything that gets thrown his way, so his current numbers don’t really do him justice. He hasn’t seen more than five targets since Week 9 but has managed to haul in eight catches for 71 yards in the last three games.

Conklin is a starter at arguably the most shallow position in fantasy football, and there isn’t enough volume to go around with teammates Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen accounting for 49 percent of the Vikings’ targets last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Conklin.