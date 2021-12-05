Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

With Dalvin Cook sidelined at least the next two games, the Minnesota Vikings will turn to Alexander Mattison for Sunday’s favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mattison has rarely disappointed when the Vikings have handed him the keys to command the backfield, and he gets an awful Lions defense in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Despite losing the touches battle to Cook 16-9, Mattison scored for the second time this season in the 34-26 loss to the 49ers. He’s been one of the best fantasy football handcuffs since the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 112.5 rushing yards, 6.5 receptions, 49.5 receiving yards and one touchdown in the two games he’s been the starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Though fantasy managers will need to closely monitor Cook’s status up until kickoff, Mattison is poised to be the Vikings’ primary ball carrier in his absence. He’ll be started as a borderline RB1/RB2 with touchdown upside in Detroit.