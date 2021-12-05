Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Jack Doyle is coming off a season-best statistical performance, and Mo Alie-Cox is still mixing in enough to make an impact. So, how will the Colts’ tight end perform in Week 13 against the Houston Texans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Doyle caught six passes for 81 yards — both are his most in a game this year — and scored against as the Colts went pass-heavy against the Bucs in Week 12. He has now scored in three of his past five weeks, but it should be pointed out that prior to his most recent game, Doyle’s best receiving line was his 3-31 line on five targets versus the Jaguars in Week 10.

Alie-Cox is still commonly playing at least half of the offensive snaps but mostly as a blocker. He had a short run of prominence earlier this year when he scored four times from Weeks 4-7. That hasn’t been sustained as Alie-Cox has three receptions in his past five games.

The Texans have been pretty friendly to tight ends, on the whole, this season, allowing the sixth-most DraftKings points per game to the position. However, no TE has scored or surpassed 60 receiving yards against them since Week 7.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The odds are decent that Doyle or Alie-Cox will score this weekend. Good luck trying to figure out who will pull it off though. Otherwise, it’s unlikely that either man will reach 50 yards in this game. You can sit them both.