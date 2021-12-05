Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Brevin Jordan is seeing his role increase in the Texans’ offense and found the end zone in Week 12. Will he take another step forward this Sunday when he takes on the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Brevin Jordan

The rookie has turned Jordan Akins into a healthy scratch and has basically become Houston’s lead tight end, in front of Pharaoh Brown. He’s popped a couple of times in recent weeks, including last Sunday against the Jets when he got loose for a score.

The Colts have been extremely generous to opposing tight ends recently; Dawson Knox in Week 11 and Rob Gronkowski in Week 12 each piled up at least 14 PPR points. Each man also saw 10 targets. Don’t expect Jordan to see an equally high usage, but the matchup here is nothing to fear.

The Texans’ generally inept passing game is the bigger problem. After his snap percentage took a huge jump last week, from 28 to 60 percent, Jordan has put himself into the TE2 conversation. But it will take at least a couple more good performances to make him useful in redraft leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.