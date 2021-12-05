Noah Fant start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a big divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Tight end Noah Fantasy has been one of the young tight ends who many have had high expectations for.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

This season, Fant has 45 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his career, he’s dealt with a number of injuries. This season, he missed a game as he was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. I don't expect much out of him this week as their passing game hasn’t really been there the past few weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs passing defense allows 252.7 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. However, they’ve improved since the beginning of the season when they ranked dead last. Against tight ends, the Chiefs have done a relatively good job. Barring their matchup against the Cowboys, no tight ends have had much success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fantasias should sit.