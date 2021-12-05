Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was supposed to be a big addition to this Chiefs offense when drafted in 2019.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

This season, Hardman has 42 receptions for 424 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy-wise, Hardman is on track to have his best season, however, he has struggled to get in the end zone. They’ll need to get him the ball in the end zone more, but I wouldn’t expect him to score more than four touchdowns this season.

The Denver Broncos passing defense allows 224.2 yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. While the Chiefs will likely throw the ball a ton, I don't expect Hardman to have more than four targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hardman should sit.