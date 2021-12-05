Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Starting Zach Pascal in your fantasy lineup hasn’t really paid off for weeks now. Will that change when he takes on the Houston Texans in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

I guess the good news for Pascal is that he has retained his every-down role even as Indy’s wide receiver corps has gotten healthy. He played 93 percent of the offensive snaps versus the Bucs in Week 12, his second-highest rate this season. Unfortunately, that field time hasn’t equated to much in the box score. Pascal has been held to fewer than 60 receiving yards in every game this season and hasn’t broken the plane since Week 2. This week, the Colts may employ a low-volume passing attack against the hapless Texans, which further blots Pascal’s fantasy upside. He saw just one target when Houston visited the Colts in Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s an easy sit this Sunday.